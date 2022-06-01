For MetLife Inc. [MET], Analyst sees a rise to $77. What next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $68.53 during the day while it closed the day at $67.39. The company report on May 16, 2022 that MetLife Declares Second Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:.

Quarterly dividend of $0.25555555 per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).

MetLife Inc. stock has also gained 5.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MET stock has inclined by 4.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.52% and gained 7.84% year-on date.

The market cap for MET stock reached $54.15 billion, with 823.80 million shares outstanding and 685.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 9937732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on MET stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 74 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.74.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.95, while it was recorded at 66.10 for the last single week of trading, and 64.99 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 9.18%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,903 million, or 75.80% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 70,186,350, which is approximately -2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,433,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.88 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly 0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 614 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 34,110,710 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 42,467,852 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 527,425,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,003,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,953,587 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,589,280 shares during the same period.