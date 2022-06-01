For Hello Group Inc. [MOMO], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] price surged by 10.14 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Hello Group to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on June 7, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Hello Group’s management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

A sum of 22746817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. Hello Group Inc. shares reached a high of $6.19 and dropped to a low of $5.60 until finishing in the latest session at $6.08.

The one-year MOMO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.48. The average equity rating for MOMO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $12.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hello Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $18 to $13.60. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Hello Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MOMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hello Group Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

MOMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.33. With this latest performance, MOMO shares gained by 14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hello Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Hello Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

MOMO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hello Group Inc. go to -0.20%.

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $573 million, or 74.30% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,989,045, which is approximately 25.677% of the company’s market cap and around 3.16% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 10,199,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.3 million in MOMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $55.23 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly 0.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hello Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 16,687,276 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 13,834,050 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 73,253,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,774,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,137,947 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,868,013 shares during the same period.