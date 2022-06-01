For Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] closed the trading session at $29.69 on 05/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.50, while the highest price level was $29.955. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Healthpeak Properties Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award; Named to the Fortune Modern Board 25 List.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that it has earned the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, marking Healthpeak’s second time receiving the award. Healthpeak was also named to the Fortune inaugural Modern Board 25 list.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.73 percent and weekly performance of 0.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, PEAK reached to a volume of 10751281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $35.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

PEAK stock trade performance evaluation

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.74, while it was recorded at 29.61 for the last single week of trading, and 33.93 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +23.13. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 2.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,855 million, or 99.70% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,540,866, which is approximately 1.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 61,472,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.68 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly -2.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 44,027,700 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 31,654,128 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 451,411,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,093,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,509,262 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,942,967 shares during the same period.