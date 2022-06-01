Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $31.78 billion, up 19.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.68 during the day while it closed the day at $49.15. The company report on May 26, 2022 that ComEd Takes Steps to Implement Approved Expansion of Energy Efficiency Programs.

State’s new energy law creates more customer savings, including through electrification.

ComEd filed on Wednesday a request with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), which regulates the state’s public utilities, seeking cost recovery of $50 million that would support expanded programs to help customers reduce their energy usage and bills and contribute to a cleaner environment. The cost increase would support the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), the state’s new energy law, and ComEd’s ICC-approved four-year energy efficiency plan, which significantly increases funding for programs benefitting low-income customers.

Exelon Corporation stock has also gained 2.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXC stock has inclined by 16.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.24% and gained 19.33% year-on date.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $47.51 billion, with 981.00 million shares outstanding and 977.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 12190341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.64, while it was recorded at 49.20 for the last single week of trading, and 40.89 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,434 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 93,209,957, which is approximately 20.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,862,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.85 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

539 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 115,477,459 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 100,152,816 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 595,488,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,119,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,106,550 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 12,121,253 shares during the same period.