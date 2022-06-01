CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell -6.21% so far this year. What now?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] traded at a low on 05/31/22, posting a -1.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $96.75. The company report on May 20, 2022 that OmniLife Named Winner of the 2022 Lyfebulb-CVS Kidney Care® Innovation Challenge.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kindness for Kidneys International Received an Honorable Mention.

Lyfebulb, a patient-empowerment platform that connects patients with industry experts to support user-driven innovation, and CVS Kidney Care®, a CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) company, are excited to announce that OmniLife was selected as the winner, and Kindness for Kidneys International received an honorable mention, at the 2022 Lyfebulb–CVS Kidney Care® Innovation Challenge: Accelerating Innovations in Kidney Disease to Improve Health Equity and Outcomes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9232929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CVS Health Corporation stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.64%.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $126.55 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 9232929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.03, while it was recorded at 97.24 for the last single week of trading, and 96.65 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.74%.

Insider trade positions for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $100,917 million, or 80.20% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,865,662, which is approximately 2.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,966,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.12 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.81 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 4.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,059 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 56,091,342 shares. Additionally, 1,197 investors decreased positions by around 56,880,039 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 916,267,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,238,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,666,975 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 3,662,245 shares during the same period.