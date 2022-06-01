Citigroup slashes price target on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] – find out why.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.01%. The company report on May 30, 2022 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, LX stock dropped by -82.74%. The one-year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.4. The average equity rating for LX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $364.63 million, with 184.36 million shares outstanding and 39.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, LX stock reached a trading volume of 8804617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $8.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15.30 to $18, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

LX Stock Performance Analysis:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.01. With this latest performance, LX shares dropped by -21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $85 million, or 27.40% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: MAN GROUP PLC with ownership of 4,763,407, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,129,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.79 million in LX stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $7.27 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 8,439,693 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 16,494,192 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,101,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,035,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,813,429 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,851,375 shares during the same period.