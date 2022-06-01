Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] is 13.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] traded at a high on 05/31/22, posting a 3.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.49. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Chindata Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin as non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15869883 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at 11.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.38%.

The market cap for CD stock reached $2.70 billion, with 363.72 million shares outstanding and 169.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 15869883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.42. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 20.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.67 and a Gross Margin at +40.60. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $545 million, or 40.90% of CD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CD stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,058,874, which is approximately 27.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,111,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.49 million in CD stocks shares; and CARMIGNAC GESTION, currently with $40.16 million in CD stock with ownership of nearly -12.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 13,402,673 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,784,574 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 51,143,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,330,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,733,233 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,578,998 shares during the same period.