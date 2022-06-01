Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Revenue clocked in at $20.57 billion, down -27.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] loss -2.29% on the last trading session, reaching $39.31 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Carrier to Present at the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference 2022.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

Carrier Global Corporation represents 853.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.60 billion with the latest information. CARR stock price has been found in the range of $38.80 to $39.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 14510103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $48.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $56 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 57 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CARR stock

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.60, while it was recorded at 39.02 for the last single week of trading, and 49.30 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 11.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $29,853 million, or 88.80% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,919,595, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 82,087,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.17 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 13.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 50,792,556 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 47,701,407 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 643,575,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 742,069,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,654,906 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 2,300,705 shares during the same period.