Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] is -53.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] gained 2.46% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Borqs Technologies Forms a Strategic Partnership with SkyCentrics to develop the Next Generation of CTA-2045 Smart Control Products for use by Solar Companies for “Electrification of Everything”.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with SkyCentrics to develop CTA-2045 ECOPORT products for use by solar companies in the push by many U.S. city and county governments for the “Electrification of Everything” programs. The partnership includes joint research & development, sales and promotion, as well as Borqs’ investment into SkyCentrics. It will leverage Borqs’ expertise in mobile IoT and 5G technologies. Borqs has years of manufacturing experiences in making products in China and outside China, and has manufactured products for the U.S. mobile operators and Fortune 500 companies. SkyCentrics is an expert in the CTA-2045 ECOPORT and will be responsible for the CTA-2045 software, ECOPORT certification and cloud functionality with its Demand Response Energy & Asset Management (DREAM) platform.

The products will be used in Borqs solar plus energy storage systems subsidiary Holu Hou Energy LLC (HHE). These units will also be used by utility companies in grid interactive water heater programs in the U.S.

Borqs Technologies Inc. represents 120.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.11 million with the latest information. BRQS stock price has been found in the range of $0.1555 to $0.182.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.61M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 13995583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for BRQS stock

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.39. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -48.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2244, while it was recorded at 0.1744 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4312 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.00% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 999,392, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 81.37% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 598,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in BRQS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $32000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 938,486 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 5,435 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,361,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,305,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,200 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 5,435 shares during the same period.