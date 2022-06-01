BMO Capital Markets lifts Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] traded at a low on 05/31/22, posting a -2.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.52. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference.

Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), will represent the company at the upcoming Nareit REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York City.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13234929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weyerhaeuser Company stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for WY stock reached $28.40 billion, with 747.51 million shares outstanding and 742.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 13234929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $45.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.35, while it was recorded at 38.97 for the last single week of trading, and 38.41 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $24,816 million, or 84.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,519,772, which is approximately 1.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,430,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.58 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -14.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 43,114,086 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 44,251,185 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 527,798,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,163,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,543,483 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,045,525 shares during the same period.