Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Is Currently -4.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] slipped around -1.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $42.88 at the close of the session, down -4.16%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Antero Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Antero Resources Corporation stock is now 145.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AR Stock saw the intraday high of $46.68 and lowest of $42.315 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.78, which means current price is +168.34% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 9227495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $46.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $27 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 17 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.92. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 21.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.59 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.23, while it was recorded at 42.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.78 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $11,127 million, or 82.00% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,438,595, which is approximately 17.242% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,732,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $950.8 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -7.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 45,653,478 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 36,043,296 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 167,009,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,706,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,565,490 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,977,390 shares during the same period.