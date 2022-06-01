Altria Group Inc. [MO] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] slipped around -0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $54.09 at the close of the session, down -0.62%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Altria Holds 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Reaffirms 2022 Full-Year Earnings Guidance; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 Per Share.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) today. During the Annual Meeting, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, summarized our full-year 2021 and first-quarter 2022 financial results and discussed our progress toward our Vision and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. Mr. Gifford also reaffirmed our guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) and addressed shareholder questions. Copies of these prepared remarks and business presentation and a replay of the audio webcast of the Annual Meeting are available on www.altria.com.

Altria Group Inc. stock is now 14.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MO Stock saw the intraday high of $54.3512 and lowest of $53.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.05, which means current price is +14.65% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.87M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 11295974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $56.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $57, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MO stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 55.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.87, while it was recorded at 53.97 for the last single week of trading, and 49.65 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.51%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $58,541 million, or 60.00% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,264,573, which is approximately 2.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,840,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.52 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.1 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -0.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 948 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 55,070,368 shares. Additionally, 791 investors decreased positions by around 52,134,984 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 968,328,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,533,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,844,093 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,787,802 shares during the same period.