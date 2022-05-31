why Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.47

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] gained 2.47% on the last trading session, reaching $23.67 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Uber and Grocery Outlet Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across West Coast.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Pilot kicks-off with 72 stores across California, Oregon and Washington.

Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ GS: GO) announced that they are teaming up to pilot on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery.

Uber Technologies Inc. represents 1.95 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.36 billion with the latest information. UBER stock price has been found in the range of $23.33 to $24.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.54M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 28970443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $51.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $78 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UBER shares from 55 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -27.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.76, while it was recorded at 22.83 for the last single week of trading, and 37.72 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 22.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $33,770 million, or 74.00% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 127,301,358, which is approximately 8.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,767,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.91 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 3.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 687 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 150,174,176 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 155,484,884 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 1,121,053,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,426,712,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,282,128 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 42,249,230 shares during the same period.