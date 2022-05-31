why Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.27

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] gained 5.75% or 0.76 points to close at $13.97 with a heavy trading volume of 35299880 shares. The company report on May 30, 2022 that Holland America Line’s Holds Naming Ceremony for Rotterdam with Godmother Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands.

Ship christened in namesake city in a ceremony steeped with tradition.

– Holland America Line’s flagship Rotterdam received the royal treatment in a ceremony rich with Dutch heritage May 30, 2022, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands served as godmother and officially named the ship in front of invited dignitaries and guests.

It opened the trading session at $13.35, the shares rose to $13.97 and dropped to $13.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCL points out that the company has recorded -22.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.81M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 35299880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 34 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -21.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.16, while it was recorded at 12.85 for the last single week of trading, and 20.45 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $7,264 million, or 53.50% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,114,182, which is approximately 3.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $710.11 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $708.74 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

311 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 32,872,254 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 38,074,575 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 448,995,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,941,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,862,020 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 12,870,045 shares during the same period.