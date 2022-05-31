why Big Lots Inc. [BIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.12

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] slipped around -3.71 points on Friday, while shares priced at $26.94 at the close of the session, down -12.10%. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Big Lots Reports Q1 Results.

3-year comparable sales growth of 2% with significant slowdown in April; Q1 EPS loss of $0.39.

3-year comps for May to date running up mid-teens as promotions drive compelling value proposition.

Big Lots Inc. stock is now -40.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIG Stock saw the intraday high of $28.89 and lowest of $25.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.23, which means current price is +8.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 10143665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $31.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $54 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $43, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on BIG stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIG shares from 60 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIG in the course of the last twelve months was 97.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has BIG stock performed recently?

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.96, while it was recorded at 28.17 for the last single week of trading, and 41.86 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.00 and a Gross Margin at +36.65. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46.

Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to -10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

There are presently around $844 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,041,996, which is approximately -3.278% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,588,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.69 million in BIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.45 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly -12.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 4,531,248 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 3,966,563 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 22,848,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,346,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 425,271 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,944 shares during the same period.