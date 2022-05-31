why Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $162.30

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] slipped around -1.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $93.41 at the close of the session, down -1.13%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Retailers, Platforms Lead From Front To Drive Sustainable Consumption: Davos.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

By Elizabeth Utley.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock is now -21.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BABA Stock saw the intraday high of $94.50 and lowest of $90.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 230.89, which means current price is +27.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 33.99M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 26642217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $162.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BABA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BABA shares from 165 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has BABA stock performed recently?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.30, while it was recorded at 87.98 for the last single week of trading, and 128.68 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.35. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $683,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 1.24%.

Insider trade positions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

There are presently around $38,718 million, or 16.80% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 22,711,922, which is approximately -42.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,358,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in BABA stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.35 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 1.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 618 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 50,911,509 shares. Additionally, 776 investors decreased positions by around 111,896,633 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 251,688,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,496,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,734,148 shares, while 236 institutional investors sold positions of 19,486,718 shares during the same period.