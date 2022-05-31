Wall Street Analyst Initiated Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCT] gained 88.08% or 0.72 points to close at $1.54 with a heavy trading volume of 20857544 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Oncternal Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Data for Zilovertamab in Combination with Ibrutinib at ASCO 2022.

Updated MCL and CLL data from the CIRLL study are encouraging and continue to improve.

ORR of 85% (23 of 27 evaluable patients) and CR rate of 41% (11 of 27 evaluable patients) for patients with MCL treated with zilovertamab plus ibrutinib compare favorably to historical ORR of 66% and CR of 20% for ibrutinib monotherapy.

It opened the trading session at $0.951, the shares rose to $1.61 and dropped to $0.9467, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONCT points out that the company has recorded -49.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -123.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 316.48K shares, ONCT reached to a volume of 20857544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCT shares is $9.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

Trading performance analysis for ONCT stock

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 86.62. With this latest performance, ONCT shares gained by 71.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.90 for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1120, while it was recorded at 0.9533 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5486 for the last 200 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -726.91 and a Gross Margin at +96.08. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -726.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]

There are presently around $20 million, or 29.30% of ONCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,116,419, which is approximately -2.537% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,325,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 million in ONCT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.33 million in ONCT stock with ownership of nearly 0.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCT] by around 1,495,596 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,501,230 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,298,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,295,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,863 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 587,245 shares during the same period.