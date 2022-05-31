Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Janus Henderson Group plc [NYSE: JHG] gained 3.27% or 0.9 points to close at $28.45 with a heavy trading volume of 693125 shares. The company report on May 24, 2022 that US Dividends Surge to Record High in First Quarter of 2022.

Globally, dividends surged 11% to $302.5bn, a first quarter record; underlying growth was even stronger at 16.1%.

Every sector posted dividend increases, with particular strength in oil and mining sectors.

It opened the trading session at $27.81, the shares rose to $28.46 and dropped to $27.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JHG points out that the company has recorded -36.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, JHG reached to a volume of 693125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JHG shares is $28.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Janus Henderson Group plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28.50 to $29, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on JHG stock. On October 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JHG shares from 16 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Janus Henderson Group plc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for JHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JHG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for JHG stock

Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, JHG shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.45, while it was recorded at 27.39 for the last single week of trading, and 38.62 for the last 200 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.18 and a Gross Margin at +76.74. Janus Henderson Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.01.

Janus Henderson Group plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Janus Henderson Group plc go to -8.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]

There are presently around $3,716 million, or 79.20% of JHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JHG stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 31,867,800, which is approximately 12.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,272,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.3 million in JHG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $463.54 million in JHG stock with ownership of nearly 0.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Janus Henderson Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Janus Henderson Group plc [NYSE:JHG] by around 12,388,126 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 10,131,412 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 108,084,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,603,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JHG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,099,159 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,970,103 shares during the same period.