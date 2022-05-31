Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV] fell -57.55% so far this year. What now?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VERV] jumped around 1.64 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.65 at the close of the session, up 11.71%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Verve Therapeutics Announces Clearance of First VERVE-101 Clinical Trial Application and Outlines Global Clinical Development Strategy; Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Verve on Track to Begin Dosing HeFH Patients in New Zealand in Mid-2022 in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial with Initial Clinical Data Expected in 2023.

Preparing for Submission of United Kingdom and United States Regulatory Filings for VERVE-101 in Second Half of 2022.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -57.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERV Stock saw the intraday high of $15.92 and lowest of $13.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.00, which means current price is +38.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 707.74K shares, VERV reached a trading volume of 687803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERV shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while William Blair analysts kept a Outperform rating on VERV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verve Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

How has VERV stock performed recently?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.70. With this latest performance, VERV shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.79% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.71, while it was recorded at 14.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.04 for the last 200 days.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.02.

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 22.20.

Insider trade positions for Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]

There are presently around $558 million, or 74.50% of VERV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,115,910, which is approximately 2.288% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,138,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.11 million in VERV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $41.68 million in VERV stock with ownership of nearly 51.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verve Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Verve Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VERV] by around 8,789,008 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,827,369 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 22,041,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,657,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,262,506 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,005,425 shares during the same period.