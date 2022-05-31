Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Revenue clocked in at $999.10 million, down -66.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] price surged by 16.77 percent to reach at $7.23. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Sharonview Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, a top credit union serving over 100,000 members in the Carolinas and nationwide, today announced it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to offer AI-powered personal loans to more people.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005541/en/.

A sum of 12687742 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.38M shares. Upstart Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $51.41 and dropped to a low of $43.37 until finishing in the latest session at $50.33.

The one-year UPST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.35. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $51.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $245 to $45, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 124 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 8.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -35.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.78, while it was recorded at 42.60 for the last single week of trading, and 173.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 25.15%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,000 million, or 47.80% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,241,207, which is approximately -25.276% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,822,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.03 million in UPST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $182.01 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 271.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

365 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 11,505,827 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 13,979,099 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 14,245,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,730,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,087,688 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,044,604 shares during the same period.