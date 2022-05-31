The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] is -64.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VGFC] loss -18.68% or -0.06 points to close at $0.26 with a heavy trading volume of 11732996 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that The Very Good Food Company Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Late Filing of its Form 20-F – Regains Compliance as of May 26, 2022.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”), was notified on May 20, 2022, by The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) that since the Company had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”) for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Filing”), it was no longer in compliance with NASDAQ’s Listing Rules (the “Rules”) for continued listing.

As disclosed in the Company’s Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed on May 3, 2022, as amended on May 17, 2022,the Company had several key personnel changes as well as key employee transitions in the accounting department that caused delays during the Company’s certification and filing procedures resulting in the Company being unable to timely file the Form 20-F. Accordingly, NASDAQ notified the Company that it was not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) which requires the Company to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

It opened the trading session at $0.32, the shares rose to $0.32 and dropped to $0.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VGFC points out that the company has recorded -75.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -100.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, VGFC reached to a volume of 11732996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Very Good Food Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for VGFC stock

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.68. With this latest performance, VGFC shares dropped by -8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3262, while it was recorded at 0.2341 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0816 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.89% of VGFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGFC stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 103,304, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.41% of the total institutional ownership; HARBOR ADVISORS LLC, holding 97,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in VGFC stocks shares; and SCOTIA CAPITAL INC., currently with $15000.0 in VGFC stock with ownership of nearly -2.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VGFC] by around 58,149 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,233,330 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 765,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGFC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,942 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,866 shares during the same period.