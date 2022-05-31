Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] Is Currently 7.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.45%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Tattooed Chef to Present at Cowen’s 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced its participation in Cowen’s 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference, which is taking place on May 24-25 in New York City.

The Company is hosting a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. The live audio webcast will be available via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.tattooedchef.com or https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen112/ttcf/2012944.

Over the last 12 months, TTCF stock dropped by -66.21%. The one-year Tattooed Chef Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.25. The average equity rating for TTCF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $550.83 million, with 82.24 million shares outstanding and 45.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 619.24K shares, TTCF stock reached a trading volume of 351725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTCF shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Tattooed Chef Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TTCF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

TTCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 6.80 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tattooed Chef Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.33 and a Gross Margin at +10.36. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.53.

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96 million, or 17.20% of TTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,973,312, which is approximately -0.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,532,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.21 million in TTCF stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $8.07 million in TTCF stock with ownership of nearly -30.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 751,101 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 2,067,189 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 10,469,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,287,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 126,573 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 433,306 shares during the same period.