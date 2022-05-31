SVB Leerink slashes price target on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] – find out why.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [NASDAQ: ACHC] closed the trading session at $72.29 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.585, while the highest price level was $72.8323. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Acadia Healthcare to Present at May Conferences.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present at two healthcare conferences in May.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference, which takes place May 9 – 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. The Company’s presentation will be at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time/5:20 p.m. Central Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.09 percent and weekly performance of 2.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 676.69K shares, ACHC reached to a volume of 355773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHC shares is $81.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACHC in the course of the last twelve months was 47.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ACHC stock trade performance evaluation

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, ACHC shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.51, while it was recorded at 71.47 for the last single week of trading, and 62.07 for the last 200 days.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.14 and a Gross Margin at +23.04. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.61.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. go to 10.08%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,537 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,598,753, which is approximately -0.844% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,429,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $609.39 million in ACHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $542.4 million in ACHC stock with ownership of nearly -1.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [NASDAQ:ACHC] by around 4,820,552 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 4,911,688 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 80,695,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,427,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,428,988 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,259,917 shares during the same period.