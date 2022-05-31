Stephens slashes price target on CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] – find out why.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYBR] surged by $8.61 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $146.59 during the day while it closed the day at $146.16. The company report on May 17, 2022 that CyberArk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:.

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ConferenceBostonMonday, May 23, 20228:40 a.m. EDT.

CyberArk Software Ltd. stock has also gained 10.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYBR stock has declined by -14.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.42% and lost -15.65% year-on date.

The market cap for CYBR stock reached $5.60 billion, with 40.17 million shares outstanding and 40.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 456.76K shares, CYBR reached a trading volume of 344164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBR shares is $165.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CyberArk Software Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for CyberArk Software Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $214 to $175, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CYBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyberArk Software Ltd. is set at 8.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYBR in the course of the last twelve months was 97.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

CYBR stock trade performance evaluation

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, CYBR shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.51, while it was recorded at 137.53 for the last single week of trading, and 160.88 for the last 200 days.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.58 and a Gross Margin at +81.45. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.12.

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,385 million, or 93.60% of CYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,429,456, which is approximately -7.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,828,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.22 million in CYBR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $220.57 million in CYBR stock with ownership of nearly -1.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyberArk Software Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYBR] by around 3,919,044 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 3,953,805 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 28,968,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,841,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 510,968 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,101,306 shares during the same period.