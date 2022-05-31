Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Is Currently 5.91 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] gained 5.91% on the last trading session, reaching $9.32 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Strategically advantaged to deliver more resilient and increased cash flow.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Southwestern Energy Company represents 1.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.82 billion with the latest information. SWN stock price has been found in the range of $8.61 to $9.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.10M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 32606165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $10.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on SWN stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SWN shares from 5 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.45. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 26.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.57 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $9,203 million, or 89.50% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 168,740,952, which is approximately 8.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,222,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $966.62 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 2.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 145,420,924 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 123,437,822 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 718,602,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 987,461,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,905,188 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 78,935,942 shares during the same period.