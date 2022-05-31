Snap Inc. [SNAP] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $50

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] closed the trading session at $15.58 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.61, while the highest price level was $15.635. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Snap Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Evan Spiegel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23, 2022 at 5:10 p.m. Eastern.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.87 percent and weekly performance of -33.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -45.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.02M shares, SNAP reached to a volume of 65756901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snap Inc. [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $36.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SNAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 119.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

SNAP stock trade performance evaluation

Snap Inc. [SNAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.02. With this latest performance, SNAP shares dropped by -45.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.56 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.49, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 47.43 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Snap Inc. [SNAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc. go to 55.45%.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,796 million, or 66.00% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 120,691,946, which is approximately -1.142% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 79,851,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.03 billion in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 111,427,423 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 103,284,302 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 670,780,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 885,492,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,409,359 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 30,399,524 shares during the same period.