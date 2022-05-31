Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Is Currently 7.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] jumped around 0.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.24 at the close of the session, up 7.58%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Riot Blockchain Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Current Operational and Financial Highlights.

Riot Reports a Record $79.8 Million in Total Revenue and 1,405 BTC Produced in Q1 2022.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot,” “Riot Blockchain” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, reported financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The unaudited financial statements are available on Riot’s website and here.

Riot Blockchain Inc. stock is now -67.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIOT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.30 and lowest of $6.7394 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.28, which means current price is +21.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.29M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 14259619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $31.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

How has RIOT stock performed recently?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -33.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.29 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.40, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 22.85 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.16. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88.

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $311 million, or 34.70% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,430,675, which is approximately 3.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,886,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.86 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $18.51 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 125.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 9,583,947 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 8,341,223 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 25,067,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,992,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,592,570 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,850,301 shares during the same period.