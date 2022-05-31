RBC Capital Mkts lifts Nikola Corporation [NKLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] gained 6.05% or 0.41 points to close at $7.19 with a heavy trading volume of 11143903 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Nikola Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Began serial production of the Nikola Tre BEV on March 21.

Received Purchase Orders (POs) for 134 Tre BEVs utilizing California’s HVIP[1] incentive through April.

It opened the trading session at $6.82, the shares rose to $7.20 and dropped to $6.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NKLA points out that the company has recorded -31.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.32M shares, NKLA reached to a volume of 11143903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $11.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1502.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for NKLA stock

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.45. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $774 million, or 27.30% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,103,856, which is approximately 1.824% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 17,038,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.51 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $102.34 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly -3.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 9,307,906 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 9,515,718 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 88,804,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,628,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,831,786 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,580,130 shares during the same period.