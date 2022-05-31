Qudian Inc. [QD] is -24.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qudian Inc. [NYSE: QD] loss -5.18% or -0.04 points to close at $0.73 with a heavy trading volume of 690683 shares. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Qudian Inc. Receives Notice Regarding NYSE Continued Listing Standards.

Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated May 25, 2022, notifying the Company that it is below the NYSE’s continued listing standards due to the trading price of Qudian’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”).

Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance standards if the average closing price of its security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Company has six months (“the Cure Period”) following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. The Company can regain compliance at any time during the Cure Period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the Cure Period the Company has a closing share price of at least US$1.00 per ADS and an average closing share price of at least US$1.00 per ADS over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month Cure Period, both a US$1.00 per ADS closing share price on the last trading day of the Cure Period and a US$1.00 per ADS average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the Cure Period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

It opened the trading session at $0.7894, the shares rose to $0.7894 and dropped to $0.7115, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QD points out that the company has recorded -49.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 969.32K shares, QD reached to a volume of 690683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qudian Inc. [QD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QD shares is $1.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qudian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Qudian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qudian Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for QD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for QD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 24.50.

Trading performance analysis for QD stock

Qudian Inc. [QD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, QD shares dropped by -34.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for Qudian Inc. [QD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0243, while it was recorded at 0.7480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2306 for the last 200 days.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qudian Inc. [QD] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.15 and a Gross Margin at +77.07. Qudian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.29.

Qudian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.50 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qudian Inc. go to -3.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qudian Inc. [QD]

There are presently around $33 million, or 24.80% of QD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,176,408, which is approximately -5.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., holding 5,472,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 million in QD stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $3.4 million in QD stock with ownership of nearly 978.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qudian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] by around 8,988,249 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 15,865,585 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,058,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,911,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 302,192 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,777,287 shares during the same period.