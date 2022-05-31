Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] stock Upgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $100

Power Integrations Inc. [NASDAQ: POWI] price surged by 4.04 percent to reach at $3.3. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Power Integrations to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced webcasts of appearances by company executives at the following investor conferences:.

Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – June 2, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET.

A sum of 352341 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 427.45K shares. Power Integrations Inc. shares reached a high of $85.09 and dropped to a low of $82.61 until finishing in the latest session at $84.93.

The one-year POWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.63. The average equity rating for POWI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWI shares is $105.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Power Integrations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Power Integrations Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $99, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on POWI stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for POWI shares from 90 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Power Integrations Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for POWI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.10.

POWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, POWI shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.40, while it was recorded at 81.66 for the last single week of trading, and 92.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Power Integrations Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +51.17. Power Integrations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.15.

Power Integrations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

POWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Power Integrations Inc. go to 5.24%.

Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,857 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,444,334, which is approximately 0.12% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,563,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.48 million in POWI stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $309.6 million in POWI stock with ownership of nearly -2.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Power Integrations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Power Integrations Inc. [NASDAQ:POWI] by around 4,088,396 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 4,801,802 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 48,302,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,192,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,311,036 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 655,956 shares during the same period.