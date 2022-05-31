Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] Stock trading around $116.60 per share: What’s Next?

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [NYSE: PAG] closed the trading session at $116.60 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $114.5501, while the highest price level was $116.795. The company report on May 12, 2022 that PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INCREASES DIVIDEND AND SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION.

Dividend Increased by Three Cents to $0.50.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.75 percent and weekly performance of 7.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 343.29K shares, PAG reached to a volume of 352503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAG shares is $143.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Penske Automotive Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $92 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Penske Automotive Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $84, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on PAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penske Automotive Group Inc. is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

PAG stock trade performance evaluation

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, PAG shares gained by 9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.77, while it was recorded at 112.26 for the last single week of trading, and 101.43 for the last 200 days.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.43.

Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penske Automotive Group Inc. go to 20.70%.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,862 million, or 78.10% of PAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAG stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,560,630, which is approximately -0.936% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,642,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.15 million in PAG stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $224.09 million in PAG stock with ownership of nearly 13.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penske Automotive Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Penske Automotive Group Inc. [NYSE:PAG] by around 1,590,062 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 2,238,435 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 20,716,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,545,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,594 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 442,078 shares during the same period.