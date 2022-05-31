Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is 144.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] jumped around 2.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $70.86 at the close of the session, up 3.20%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Occidental Announces Tender Results and Upsize of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Senior Notes.

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced the tender results of its offers to purchase for cash (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) its outstanding notes listed in the tables below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes) in three separate pools (each, a “Pool”). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated May 16, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). In connection therewith, Occidental further announced that it is increasing (a) the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 1 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 1 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $700,000,000 to $725,000,000; (b) the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 2 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 2 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $650,000,000 to $790,000,000; and (c) the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 3 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 3 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $650,000,000 to $2,250,000,000. Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 20, 2022 (such time and date, the “Expiration Time”).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is now 144.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OXY Stock saw the intraday high of $71.28 and lowest of $67.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.41, which means current price is +143.09% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 37.40M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 20788912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $72.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on OXY stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 65 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has OXY stock performed recently?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.01. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 24.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.22, while it was recorded at 67.28 for the last single week of trading, and 40.31 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 23.49%.

Insider trade positions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $53,487 million, or 81.50% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 136,373,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 101,902,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.22 billion in OXY stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $7.14 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -10.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

530 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 200,808,840 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 142,385,555 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 411,626,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,820,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,564,829 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 60,099,153 shares during the same period.