Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is -21.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] jumped around 2.72 points on Friday, while shares priced at $73.32 at the close of the session, up 3.85%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Micron Marks 50,000 Patents Milestone.

Technology innovation and leadership remain the cornerstone of Micron’s continued success after more than four decades.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it has surpassed 50,000 lifetime patents, reinforcing the company’s leadership in innovation. Patents play a key role in Micron’s technology leadership strategy, from creating the world’s smallest 256K DRAM chip in 1984, to delivering the first 1-alpha DRAM shipment in 2021—with thousands of inventions in between. More than 4,000 team members across 16 countries have contributed to this notable accomplishment over the course of Micron’s 43-year history.

Micron Technology Inc. stock is now -21.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MU Stock saw the intraday high of $73.435 and lowest of $71.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.45, which means current price is +11.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.37M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 12941378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $110.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $100 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $118, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 17.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.49, while it was recorded at 69.60 for the last single week of trading, and 77.98 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.69 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $136,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 29.65%.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $66,042 million, or 82.40% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,507,938, which is approximately 1.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,124,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.39 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.42 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly -1.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 740 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 69,702,535 shares. Additionally, 634 investors decreased positions by around 73,196,459 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 757,831,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 900,730,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,814,412 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 15,626,681 shares during the same period.