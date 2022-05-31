Market cap of Twitter Inc. [TWTR] reaches 30.20B – now what?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] price surged by 1.64 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Twitter Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for Acquisition by Elon Musk.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that it has filed its preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the previously announced agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash.

Twitter is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable.

A sum of 16637787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 53.46M shares. Twitter Inc. shares reached a high of $40.77 and dropped to a low of $39.48 until finishing in the latest session at $40.17.

The one-year TWTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.71. The average equity rating for TWTR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $51.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $39 to $54.20. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33.

TWTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -18.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.85, while it was recorded at 38.09 for the last single week of trading, and 47.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twitter Inc. Fundamentals:

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,786 million, or 73.10% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,403,665, which is approximately 17.092% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,188,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.52 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -45.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 43,576,471 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 122,721,298 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 376,045,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,343,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,498,421 shares, while 193 institutional investors sold positions of 14,885,313 shares during the same period.