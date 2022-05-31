Market cap of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] reaches 1.43B – now what?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] gained 0.20% or 0.02 points to close at $9.99 with a heavy trading volume of 14488301 shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $9.97, the shares rose to $10.035 and dropped to $9.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IPOF points out that the company has recorded -2.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, IPOF reached to a volume of 14488301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for IPOF stock

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, IPOF shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]

52 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 18,804,813 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 16,321,224 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 35,327,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,453,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,798,227 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,965,326 shares during the same period.