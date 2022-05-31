Market cap of Pfizer Inc. [PFE] reaches 302.93B – now what?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price plunged by -0.15 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Pfizer Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Ervogastat/Clesacostat Combination for the Treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Pfizer’s investigational combination therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis: ervogastat (PF-06865571, a diacylglycerol O-acyltransferase 2 inhibitor, or DGAT2i) and clesacostat (PF-05221304, an acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor, or ACCi). Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs and vaccines intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and address unmet medical need.

The FDA’s decision is informed by the results of Pfizer’s nonclinical studies and a Phase 2a clinical study of ervogastat/clesacostat, which showed that treatment with ervogastat/clesacostat reduced liver fat with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. These data were recently published in Nature Medicine.

A sum of 21375442 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.49M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $54.405 and dropped to a low of $53.515 until finishing in the latest session at $53.91.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.64. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $59.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PFE stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 44 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.44, while it was recorded at 53.58 for the last single week of trading, and 49.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -0.80%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $204,703 million, or 69.20% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 479,065,273, which is approximately 2.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 408,084,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.0 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.46 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,546 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 226,097,068 shares. Additionally, 1,520 investors decreased positions by around 209,869,367 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 3,361,159,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,797,126,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,400,937 shares, while 178 institutional investors sold positions of 49,459,831 shares during the same period.