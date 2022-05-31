Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 325.87M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.16%. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Mullen Announces Hiring of Richard Curtis to President of International Operations.

Curtis will oversee all international operations for Mullen Automotive with a focus on existing company partnerships and new business opportunities for Mullen’s line of electric vehicles.

Over the last 12 months, MULN stock dropped by -90.65%. The one-year Mullen Automotive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.78.

The market cap for the stock reached $325.87 million, with 51.39 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 144.32M shares, MULN stock reached a trading volume of 36507852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.16. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -28.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8101, while it was recorded at 1.0032 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3251 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 2.30% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,082,717, which is approximately 475.91% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 917,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in MULN stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.77 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 6,664,527 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 242,266 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 673,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,580,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,408,881 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 241,196 shares during the same period.