Market cap of Lear Corporation [LEA] reaches 8.06B – now what?

Lear Corporation [NYSE: LEA] price surged by 1.28 percent to reach at $1.72. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Lear to Acquire I.G. Bauerhin, a Global Leader in Seat Climate Control.

Acquisition to accelerate strategy in thermal comfort solutions.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire I.G. Bauerhin (IGB), a privately held supplier of automotive seat heating, ventilation, active cooling, steering wheel heating, seat sensors, and electronic control modules.

A sum of 342201 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 576.67K shares. Lear Corporation shares reached a high of $138.14 and dropped to a low of $135.65 until finishing in the latest session at $136.56.

The one-year LEA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.78. The average equity rating for LEA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lear Corporation [LEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEA shares is $160.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Lear Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $150 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lear Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $175, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on LEA stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LEA shares from 191 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lear Corporation is set at 5.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.72.

LEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Lear Corporation [LEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, LEA shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Lear Corporation [LEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.54, while it was recorded at 132.32 for the last single week of trading, and 159.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lear Corporation Fundamentals:

Lear Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lear Corporation go to 41.87%.

Lear Corporation [LEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,210 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,250,147, which is approximately 6.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,265,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $855.62 million in LEA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $755.46 million in LEA stock with ownership of nearly 0.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lear Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Lear Corporation [NYSE:LEA] by around 4,884,346 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 4,855,723 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 50,381,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,121,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 245,562 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,133 shares during the same period.