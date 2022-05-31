Market cap of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] reaches 297.89M – now what?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EGLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.69%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Largest Shareholder of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Submits Slate of Highly Qualified Director Nominees.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

UPGRADE EGLX.

Six new director nominees will add financial, technology, gaming, entrepreneurial and leadership experience to Enthusiast’s Board .

Over the last 12 months, EGLX stock dropped by -67.77%.

The market cap for the stock reached $297.89 million, with 133.59 million shares outstanding and 104.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 472.00K shares, EGLX stock reached a trading volume of 353237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17.

EGLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.69. With this latest performance, EGLX shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.65 and a Gross Margin at -9.44. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 14.39% of EGLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGLX stocks are: BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,200,042, which is approximately -7.712% of the company’s market cap and around 21.43% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 2,296,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.12 million in EGLX stocks shares; and G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.79 million in EGLX stock with ownership of nearly -33.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EGLX] by around 496,660 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,948,561 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,346,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,791,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGLX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 229,545 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,129,519 shares during the same period.