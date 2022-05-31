Market Analysts see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX] gaining to $190. Time to buy?

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KRTX] closed the trading session at $107.51 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $106.14, while the highest price level was $112.00. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Karuna Therapeutics to Host Virtual Event Highlighting Clinical Program for Psychosis in Alzheimer’s Disease.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it will host a virtual event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The one-hour webcast event will highlight progress across the ongoing and planned clinical programs of KarXT, with a primary focus on the planned Phase 3 program evaluating KarXT for the treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.93 percent and weekly performance of 2.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 222.59K shares, KRTX reached to a volume of 352651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRTX shares is $175.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $167 to $176. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $162, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on KRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is set at 6.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.95.

KRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, KRTX shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.65, while it was recorded at 106.30 for the last single week of trading, and 119.54 for the last 200 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -389.17 and a Gross Margin at +98.63. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -389.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.77.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.20 and a Current Ratio set at 29.20.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,220 million, or 98.90% of KRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,579,281, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARCH VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,912,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.16 million in KRTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $228.04 million in KRTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KRTX] by around 5,303,199 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,085,401 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 22,558,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,946,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRTX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,331,143 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 210,306 shares during the same period.