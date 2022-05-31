Market Analysts see Farfetch Limited [FTCH] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] gained 26.69% or 2.05 points to close at $9.73 with a heavy trading volume of 39917246 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Farfetch Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Q1 2022 Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) and Digital Platform GMV increase 1.7% and 2.5% year-over-year, respectively, to $930.8 million and $809.5 million, respectively.

It opened the trading session at $8.10, the shares rose to $10.09 and dropped to $8.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTCH points out that the company has recorded -72.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.18M shares, FTCH reached to a volume of 39917246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $23.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $23, while Societe Generale kept a Hold rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

Trading performance analysis for FTCH stock

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.79. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -18.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.99, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading, and 26.98 for the last 200 days.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Farfetch Limited [FTCH]

There are presently around $2,941 million, or 94.20% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 38,601,897, which is approximately 12.523% of the company’s market cap and around 4.69% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 30,590,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.65 million in FTCH stocks shares; and LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $167.37 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly -29.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 64,144,429 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 94,620,649 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 143,503,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,268,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,038,756 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 21,754,881 shares during the same period.