Macy’s Inc. [M] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $22

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $23.5899 during the day while it closed the day at $23.44. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Macy’s, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Earnings Guidance.

Comparable sales up 12.8% on an owned basis and up 12.4% on an owned-plus-licensed basis.

Diluted EPS of $0.98 and Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.08.

Macy’s Inc. stock has also gained 29.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, M stock has declined by -9.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.10% and lost -10.47% year-on date.

The market cap for M stock reached $6.53 billion, with 299.27 million shares outstanding and 291.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.96M shares, M reached a trading volume of 21109396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $27.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 33 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 7.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

M stock trade performance evaluation

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.07. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.78, while it was recorded at 20.31 for the last single week of trading, and 25.04 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -3.22%.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,556 million, or 86.30% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,142,905, which is approximately -1.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,550,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $716.1 million in M stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $274.21 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -2.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 30,375,262 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 39,346,381 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 167,322,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,044,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,163,599 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 9,023,525 shares during the same period.