Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Revenue clocked in at $3.51 billion, down -21.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.67 during the day while it closed the day at $4.55. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2022.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2022 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Kinross Gold Corporation stock has also gained 1.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KGC stock has declined by -9.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.77% and lost -21.69% year-on date.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $5.93 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.31M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 10904908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -6.24%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,872 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 85,604,507, which is approximately 17.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 76,878,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.8 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $186.22 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 1.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 133,312,891 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 105,879,916 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 391,932,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 631,125,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,686,212 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 33,427,073 shares during the same period.