KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Is Currently -2.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.81%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that KE Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 31, 2022 Eastern Time.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 31, 2022).

Over the last 12 months, BEKE stock dropped by -77.86%. The one-year KE Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.5. The average equity rating for BEKE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.43 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.35M shares, BEKE stock reached a trading volume of 13210831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $23.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $16, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BEKE stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BEKE shares from 22 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 11.48 for the last single week of trading, and 17.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BEKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 19.18%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,738 million, or 35.30% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 37,177,587, which is approximately -49.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 25,505,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.06 million in BEKE stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., currently with $234.75 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 114.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 123,844,138 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 129,197,491 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 159,350,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,392,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,153,939 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 52,213,423 shares during the same period.