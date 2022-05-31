JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is -17.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 1.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $131.27. The company report on May 25, 2022 that J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires New Global Head of Broker Relationship Management, Carissa Biggie.

-Biggie joins J.P. Morgan from Prudential Financial-.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that it has hired Carissa Biggie as Managing Director and Global Head of Broker Relationship Management Ms. Biggie will be based in New York and reports to Kristian West, Head of the firm’s Investment Platform team, which is focused on building and managing best in class capabilities, maximizing return on investment and leveraging the scale of J.P. Morgan to deliver exceptional outcomes to clients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11086484 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $380.17 billion, with 2.98 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.05M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 11086484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $157.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $155, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 582.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.54.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.87. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.68, while it was recorded at 127.78 for the last single week of trading, and 150.53 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 7.21%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $268,117 million, or 70.90% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 266,854,574, which is approximately 2.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 201,689,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.48 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.48 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,908 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 85,890,356 shares. Additionally, 1,460 investors decreased positions by around 125,258,562 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 1,831,334,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,042,483,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,526,368 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 10,708,108 shares during the same period.