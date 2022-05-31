Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] moved up 1.27: Why It’s Important

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [NASDAQ: IEP] price surged by 1.27 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Icahn Enterprises Completes Southwest Gas Tender Offer.

IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the “Offeror”), announced the completion of its tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Common Stock”), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the “Rights Agreement”), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the “Rights” and, together with the Common Stock, the “Shares”), for $82.50 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the “Offer Price”). The Offer and the withdrawal rights expired as scheduled at midnight, New York City time, on Friday, May 20, 2022. The Offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated October 27, 2021, as supplemented by the Supplement to the Offer to Purchase, dated December 7, 2021, and the Supplement to the Offer to Purchase, dated May 9, 2022, and certain other materials contained in the Offeror’s tender offer statement on Schedule TO originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2021.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the Offer has advised the Offeror that, as of such time, a total of 2,213,597 Shares were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn, representing approximately 3.1% of the outstanding Shares (based on 66,852,050 Shares outstanding as of April 29, 2022, as disclosed by the Company in its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022). Of the Shares tendered, 726,010 Shares were tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures. Promptly after the expiration date, all Shares that were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer have been accepted for payment by the Offeror. The Offeror will promptly pay for all such Shares in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

A sum of 351617 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 511.18K shares. Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares reached a high of $52.00 and dropped to a low of $51.25 until finishing in the latest session at $51.93.

The average equity rating for IEP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]:

UBS have made an estimate for Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $52 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2016, representing the official price target for Icahn Enterprises L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $93, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on IEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icahn Enterprises L.P. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for IEP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.56.

IEP Stock Performance Analysis:

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, IEP shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.75, while it was recorded at 51.45 for the last single week of trading, and 53.30 for the last 200 days.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,554 million, or 85.10% of IEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEP stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 257,047,260, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 497,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.86 million in IEP stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $24.91 million in IEP stock with ownership of nearly -9.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. [NASDAQ:IEP] by around 887,294 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 791,987 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 259,317,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,996,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,109 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 294,080 shares during the same period.