Goldman lifts Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 1.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.17. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Verint and Intelligent Voice Integration Empowers Improved Financial Compliance Oversight.

Strategic Partnership and Advanced Integration Addresses Complex Compliance Requirements and Distributed Workforce Challenges.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced a strategic partnership and technology integration with Intelligent Voice Limited, a leading specialist in voice and analysis solutions. The integration enables financial and trading organizations to improve compliance oversight with profiling data captured by Verint Financial Compliance solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 689673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verint Systems Inc. stands at 2.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for VRNT stock reached $3.26 billion, with 65.94 million shares outstanding and 62.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 447.98K shares, VRNT reached a trading volume of 689673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Verint Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Verint Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRNT stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRNT shares from 64 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has VRNT stock performed recently?

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, VRNT shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.91, while it was recorded at 50.16 for the last single week of trading, and 49.22 for the last 200 days.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +62.54. Verint Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51.

Verint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]

There are presently around $3,341 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,896,345, which is approximately 1.117% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 5,253,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.83 million in VRNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $231.84 million in VRNT stock with ownership of nearly -2.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verint Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNT] by around 3,226,280 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 5,875,004 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 56,193,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,294,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 841,254 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,858 shares during the same period.