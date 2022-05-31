Goldman lifts BEST Inc. [BEST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.20 at the close of the session, up 6.19%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that BEST Inc. Publishes ESG 2021 Report.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today released its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report for 2021. The report presents an overview of the ESG initiatives BEST introduced last year, as well as an update on their progress.

“It is a logistics company’s duty to play to its strengths in environmental and social responsibility,” said Johnny Chou, Chairman and CEO of BEST. “To create more value and better returns for society, we have worked to reduce our carbon emission and use of plastics. We also jumped into action with relief supplies and their delivery during a number of emergencies and times of urgent need.”.

BEST Inc. stock is now -71.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEST Stock saw the intraday high of $1.29 and lowest of $1.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.35, which means current price is +21.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 492.55K shares, BEST reached a trading volume of 685952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BEST Inc. [BEST]?

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.38.

How has BEST stock performed recently?

BEST Inc. [BEST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, BEST shares dropped by -40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.70 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3919, while it was recorded at 1.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9503 for the last 200 days.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BEST Inc. [BEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.31 and a Gross Margin at -1.75. BEST Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.80.

BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for BEST Inc. [BEST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for BEST Inc. [BEST]

There are presently around $14 million, or 18.90% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 2,143,890, which is approximately -4.96% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in BEST stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $1.57 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BEST Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 230,322 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 947,687 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,275,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,453,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,140 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 144,949 shares during the same period.