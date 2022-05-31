Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Is Currently 8.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 8.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.21. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Ginkgo Bioworks and First Serv Announce Plans to Develop and Implement Innovative Global Biosecurity Capabilities in Qatar.

Partnership recognizes the importance of global cooperation to prevent and respond to pandemics.

By leveraging Ginkgo’s large-scale biosecurity platform and Qatar’s pioneering investments in biotechnology, collaboration aims to build new biosecurity capabilities and accelerate the establishment of a global pathogen monitoring network .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20864965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at 9.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.03%.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $4.41 billion, with 1.61 billion shares outstanding and 702.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.78M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 20864965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $8.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.99. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Insider trade positions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $2,135 million, or 75.40% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 167,752,680, which is approximately 53.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 90,810,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.5 million in DNA stocks shares; and ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $222.0 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 135,429,663 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 367,409,759 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 162,177,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 665,017,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,452,679 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 22,885,200 shares during the same period.