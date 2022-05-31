For JD.com Inc. [JD], Analyst sees a rise to $58. What next?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] gained 1.82% or 0.96 points to close at $53.68 with a heavy trading volume of 9835775 shares. The company report on May 23, 2022 that JD.com Releases 2021 ESG Report.

JD.com releases its second ESG report, with a chapter aligning with TCFD framework for the first time.

The company pledges RMB 1 billion yuan in its green supply chain upgrading, known as the “Green Stream Initiative”.

It opened the trading session at $53.46, the shares rose to $53.70 and dropped to $51.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JD points out that the company has recorded -37.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.81M shares, JD reached to a volume of 9835775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $85.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $100 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for JD stock

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.70, while it was recorded at 51.90 for the last single week of trading, and 70.18 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.35 and a Gross Margin at +13.41. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.50. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of -$11,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 25.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JD.com Inc. [JD]

There are presently around $16,186 million, or 23.70% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 48,774,995, which is approximately -9.221% of the company’s market cap and around 5.85% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 22,843,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in JD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $738.73 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly 18.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 43,388,637 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 106,270,510 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 151,861,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,520,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,161,741 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 36,096,815 shares during the same period.